TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HSUN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 1 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

