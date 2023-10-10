TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 759 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after buying an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after buying an additional 1,529,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 730,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,847,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,051,000 after buying an additional 73,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 4,620,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,516. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.