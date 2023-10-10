TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 66000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TNR Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

TNR Gold Company Profile

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

