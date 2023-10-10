Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.73), with a volume of 113251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.76).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
