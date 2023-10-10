TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,108. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

