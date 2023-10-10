Traders Buy Large Volume of WW International Call Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 28,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,884 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

