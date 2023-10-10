Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,379 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 691,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

