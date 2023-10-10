Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 160 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

