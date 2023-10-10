Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.