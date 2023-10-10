Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.00

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.60), with a volume of 1087109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.10 ($0.59).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.91. The company has a market cap of £193.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,202.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 13.61.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

