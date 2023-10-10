TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Down 1.9%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXO. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

