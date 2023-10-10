UBS Group Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Get Adient alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADNT

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 105,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 178,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 68,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 71.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.