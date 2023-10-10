UBS Group Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 321,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,142. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $834.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

