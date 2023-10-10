UBS Group Trims Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price to $24.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 361,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,856. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,797 shares of company stock worth $2,494,774. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after buying an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

