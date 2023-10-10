Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.47. 367,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,934. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

