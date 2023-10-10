Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,090 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

