Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.93.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons to Climb Aboard the Carnival Stock Pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.