Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

