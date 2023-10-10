Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 613,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,423,000 after purchasing an additional 220,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 241.2% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.