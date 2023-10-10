Unigestion Holding SA Sells 14,227 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 7.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after purchasing an additional 499,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Stock Up 1.3 %

COR opened at $186.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.07 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.