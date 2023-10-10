Unigestion Holding SA Sells 21,908 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

