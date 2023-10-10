Unigestion Holding SA Sells 311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $855.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $854.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

