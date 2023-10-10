Unigestion Holding SA Sells 44,346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,346 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

