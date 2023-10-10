Unigestion Holding SA Sells 96,912 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,912 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

