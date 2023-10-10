United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $156.16. 699,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

