Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on U. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

U stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,583,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,141,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $100,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,376,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,069,351.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,814 shares of company stock worth $23,214,139. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

