Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Raised to $2.40 at Roth Mkm

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.90 to $2.40 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.48.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 782,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $88,710.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 79,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $88,710.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,619 shares in the company, valued at $665,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,316 shares in the company, valued at $443,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,848 shares of company stock valued at $371,241. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,297,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 684,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

