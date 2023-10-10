Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target Raised to $6.75

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

UEC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity

UEC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 1.93. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

