US Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 35,513 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,760% compared to the typical daily volume of 920 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in US Foods by 95.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $9,526,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 803,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,008. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

