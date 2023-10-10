VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,182 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

