Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VIG stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,909. The stock has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.