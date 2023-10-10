Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Position Reduced by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 348,178 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 198,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

