Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) is North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 238,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,648. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.14.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

