Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $143.97. 154,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,559. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

