Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,324. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

