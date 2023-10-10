Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 2,656,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,980,253. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

