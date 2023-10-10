Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.95. The company had a trading volume of 532,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,951. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average is $270.80. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

