Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VUG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.27. The stock had a trading volume of 183,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,150. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.80.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
