Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Trimmed by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 125,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

