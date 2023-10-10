Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% in the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $71.98. 721,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

