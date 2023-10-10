Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

