Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.17. The company had a trading volume of 460,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

