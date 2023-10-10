Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 16,948 shares.The stock last traded at $163.79 and had previously closed at $160.90.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

