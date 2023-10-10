Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 16,948 shares.The stock last traded at $163.79 and had previously closed at $160.90.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
