Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 27,709 shares.The stock last traded at $118.97 and had previously closed at $117.40.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
