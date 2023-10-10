Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,245 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 27,709 shares.The stock last traded at $118.97 and had previously closed at $117.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $735.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

