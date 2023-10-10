Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. 2,262,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,345. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

