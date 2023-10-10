Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $159.19. 219,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,645. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

