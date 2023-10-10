Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,413. The firm has a market cap of $319.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

