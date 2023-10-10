Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

