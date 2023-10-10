Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,774,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 3,954,832 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

