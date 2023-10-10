Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.