Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 4.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,311,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,259,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 1,896,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

